Biden Launches Investigation of Columbia U for Discriminating Against… Hamas Supporters
May 4, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYAccording to the Department of Education, celebrating the mass murder of Jews and issuing a call for “full solidarity” with a terrorist organization is “speech activity”. Is anyone really surprised? After weeks of bias intimidation by Hamas supporters aimed at Jewish students and faculty, including Khymani James, an encampment leader who had talked to Columbia …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments