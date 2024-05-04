Cargill Recalls 8 Tons Of Ground Beef At Walmart Stores Nationwide Over Possible E. Coli

Eight tons of ground beef, processed at a Cargill Meat Solutions plant in Pennsylvania and distributed to Walmart stores nationwide, have been recalled due to potential E. coli contamination.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products may be contaminated with E.

In recent days, Cargill shipped the raw ground beef to Walmart stores in a wide range of states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia.

The recalled beef from Cargill includes:

All Natural Lean Ground Beef with lot code 117 (2.25 pounds)

Prime Rib Beef Steak Burgers Patties with lot code 118 (1.33 pounds)

Fat All Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef with lot code 117 (2.25 pounds)

Fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck with lot code 118 (2.25 pounds)

Fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck Patties with lot code 118 (1.33 pounds)

Fat All Natural Good Beef Sirloin Patties with lot code 118 (1.33 pounds)

This comes about one month after walnuts sold at Whole Foods were recalled for potential E. coli contamination.

Last month, Trader Joe's recalled fresh basil sold in 29 states and Washington, DC, due to dozens of cases of salmonella.

The recent spate of food recalls, including the current ground beef recall, highlights the need for Americans to understand better the sourcing of their food.

Here's what X users said about the recall:

It was eggs last week, peanut butter the week before that, granola bars before that, who tf is letting this all threw. — Godhasreturned (@Godhasreturned_) May 2, 2024

I wouldn’t eat any meat sold at Walmart regardless — Mang (@Manglonian) May 2, 2024

I can’t believe that many people buy meat there. — Mrs.America (@NeoAndTrinity_) May 2, 2024

That’s what you get for buying meat at Walmart — Bobby (@0gbobbyEth) May 2, 2024

This calls for reevaluating food sources, moving away from big companies, and shifting towards more localized and transparent farming practices.