French Ruler’s Insane Idea Could Ignite WW3

(SHTF Plan)—The ruler of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been parroting some ridiculous ideas about involving the West further in the war between Russia and Ukraine. If any of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) members actually follow through with this insanity, it will ignite World War 3.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto agreed with this assessment. He has condemned the latest remarks from Macron about the option of sending troops to Ukraine and has warned such a move could ultimately spark an all-out nuclear war.

While speaking to French broadcaster LCI as reported by RT on Thursday, Szijjarto was asked for his take on Macron’s renewed threat to deploy his country’s troops to back up Kiev against Russia. The diplomat strongly condemned the idea, saying that the French leader’s comments themselves have contributed to escalating the situation.

“If a NATO member commits ground troops, it will be a direct NATO-Russia confrontation and it will then be World War Three,” Szijjarto told the broadcaster.

Russia has repeatedly warned the West of further interference, and the West continues to interfere. So far, Russia has exercised restraint while focusing on destroying the equipment and weapons sent to Ukraine.

Macron made newer remarks regarding boots on the ground in an interview with The Economist that was published on Thursday. He doubled down on previous statements about the prospect of deploying French troops to Ukraine. The president said his original remarks, made earlier this year, were a “strategic wake-up call for my counterparts.” He suggested that Paris could deploy troops “if the Russians were to break through the front lines” and a request for help came from Kiev.

“In peacetime, it would be different, but in wartime such statements can be misinterpreted and have serious consequences,” Szijjarto stated, warning that, should the situation escalate into a global nuclear war, “it will be over for everyone.”

