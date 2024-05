Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Faces Legal Showdown: Son vs. Former Partner in High-Stakes Battle

May 4, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Berry Gordy Jr., the creator of Motown Records, is embroiled in a contentious court dispute that pits his son against a former romantic partner and business counselor. He describes the case as a "craven, desperate, and disgusting attempt" to "shake down" his family.



Read More...