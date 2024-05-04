‘Somebody Is Radicalizing Our Students’: NYPD Finds Weapons, ‘Death to America’ Poster in Pro-Terror Encampment

Stealth jihad. For decades the left silenced my counter jihad colleagues and me and banned us (and our work) from college campuses, banned our books, cancelled our talks, leaving the academic field absolutely open to the worst, most perverse, hate filled anti-American ideologies on the face of the earth. It was sharia enforcement. This is …



Read More...