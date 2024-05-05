Biden Boosts Student Dem Leader Warning Of "Dictator Trump" On PBS

Days after OnlyFans & TikTok star Farha Khalidi revealed the Biden administration paid her to push "full-on political propaganda" while asking her not to disclose that she was part of a covert propaganda strategy, the Biden-Harris campaign reposted on X a video of Gen-Zers regurgitating Democrat talking points, such as 'Trump is a threat to Democracy.'

The PBS News Hour roundtable discussion with Michigan students appeared loaded and staged. The left-wing media outlet tried to create the vibe that Gen-Zers are voting for President Biden in November because they're afraid of losing Democracy if former President Trump is reelected.

This is yet another example of Democrats brainwashing the youth into believing the biggest threat to America right now is the reelection of Trump. Under Biden, in just a few short years, the administration facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen, now risking a major national security threat as unvetted migrants roam the nation, causing crime and chaos. Then there's horrendous foreign policy in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, which risks pushing the world closer to World War III. Yet these kids, infected with the woke mind virus, are having trouble seeing reality.

Biden-Harris campaign reposted the video on X, saying, "Gen Z voter: The biggest issue for me is Democracy. We saw January 6. Now Trump is admitting he'll be a dictator on day one. That's not just rhetoric, that's an admission."

Gen Z voter: The biggest issue for me is democracy. We saw January 6. Now Trump is admitting he'll be a dictator on day one. That's not just rhetoric, that's an admission pic.twitter.com/JxkQbLgcNa — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 3, 2024

However, as X users pointed out, how can there be a fair and balanced discussion when the Gen-Zer speaking in the video is the co-chair of College Democrats at the University of Michigan?

Here's what others said:

Lol staged with paid actors — Shawn spelled the right way (@ShawnsBrain) May 3, 2024

Right, because a bunch of teenagers who struggle with gender identity are exactly the type of people we should be listening to lmfao — Heywood Jablome (@SeanSeneca30103) May 3, 2024

Not sure how 4 students represent all Gen Z voters but go on. — This too shall pass (@coolname77) May 4, 2024

I hope the boys are ready to be drafted for world war 3 — Tammy (@Tammy8156) May 5, 2024

So why would the Biden-Harris campaign be focused on attempting to deceive youngsters into believing the cool thing in November is to vote for someone who could honestly be their elderly grandpa in a retirement home?

The reason is straightforward. A recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found that Trump leads Biden 47% to 40% among voters 18-34 in swing states. This is a significant shift from the last presidential cycle when Biden won 61% of voters under 30.

The Biden administration understands they desperately need Gen-Z and millennial support to win in November, hence why they were paying at least one OnlyFans creator to spew propaganda. And why they pushed for an illegal alien invasion.

Meanwhile, youngsters are coming to age in one of the worst economic periods this nation has seen in a generation. Elevated inflation is crushing household finances. Thanks to Fed chair Powell & out-of-control fiscal spending by Democrats.

Youngsters are pissed about disastrous Bidenomics.

The struggle is real for the new generation, which is just now learning that working a 9-5 isn’t as easy as college. pic.twitter.com/FvAeYkTddt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2023

A lot of people seem to think this mindset is unique to Gen Z. It’s not.



Every generation goes through this. Watch Reality Bites, where a group of 20-somethings in the early 90s deal with the exact same struggles and emotions as described in this video.



pic.twitter.com/7h1gAN3c7R — Matthew Kobach 🍕 (@mkobach) October 20, 2023

The Gen-Z girl who complained about the 9-5 work schedule has a comment for Business Insider (which tried to find out where she works) about the stress of finding a job as a post-grad. She's got a point. pic.twitter.com/4ExfWrELLF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2023

Plus, on campus - there's been a surge in Gen-Zers stepping up to protect the flag and the nation against Marxist radicals.

The average 20-year-old boy on a big state college campus is a lot closer to the picture on the right than the picture on the left. https://t.co/6wI7LSl31Y pic.twitter.com/yx52F01kNY — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) May 4, 2024

We'll leave you with this.

Here are some more Gen Z voters.



How about you post these ones 🤨 pic.twitter.com/HgBN490Evm — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) May 3, 2024

Biden camp is in trouble.