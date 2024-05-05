Cognitive Decline: Biden Campaign Says They Will Shorten His Speeches

Who is actually running the country?

The Biden campaign team has admitted that they are seeking to shorten his speeches, claiming that they are seeking “quality over quantity,” but leading many to presume it is because he can barely talk.

Modernity.news' Steve Watson reports that Biden Deputy Campaign manager Quentin Fulks told MSBNC:

“Our campaign believes in quality over quantity. We believe that these touches, these smaller things that are getting to the point about what is going on in the stakes of this election are gonna be easier for the voters to tap into.”

NBC reports Biden's handlers are "looking to shorten his speeches" to limit his public displays of cognitive decline.



A Biden campaign spokesman insists it's about "quality over quantity." pic.twitter.com/GreyaVbgN6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2024

The announcement led many to ask, how much shorter can his speeches get?

Is that..possible?



I suppose they can just have him show up, smile, crap his pants and leave. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 4, 2024

Prediction: biden’s speeches will be two words within the next month….. Hi. Bye. — I put my faith in God, not the government (@DontBidenMe) May 4, 2024

At the moment he can barely manage three minutes without slurring and losing a battle with the teleprompter.

I guess they can’t shorten his responses in press conferences since he hardly gives any. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 4, 2024

👀 👀 👀 — iNeo_G 🚀 💫 ✨ (@iNeo_G) May 4, 2024

The campaign like to air pre recorded speeches, that have scores of edits and cuts in them, blatantly because he struggles to speak more than one sentence at a time.

And when Biden goes off script, he does something idiotic like calling Japan a Xenophobic country:

They are already hiding him from the press after failing to disguise that he can barely walk.

Probably because when he does encounter the press, he freezes and looks like he’s crapping himself:

Joe Biden is falling apart in front of our very eyes! They can hide him all they want but the people know he's more than unfit to serve! https://t.co/RVjzPJoTma — Tex-Mex Trumpian (@TexicanTrumpian) May 4, 2024

Is it any wonder he is less popular than any other president in modern history:

