“People Will Be Teleporting Between Planets” Before California Finishes High-Speed Rail Project

May 5, 2024   |   Tags:
"People Will Be Teleporting Between Planets" Before California Finishes High-Speed Rail Project

X users mocked the California High-Speed Rail Authority's post on the social media platform, which celebrated building a bridge that goes nowhere. 

"The Fresno River Viaduct in Madera County is one of the first completed high-speed rail structures. At nearly 1,600 feet long, high-speed trains will travel over the riverbed and will run parallel with the BNSF Railroad," CAHSR wrote on X. 

Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, joked, "This is the most remarkable human achievement ever, 1600 feet of high-speed rail after 9 years and 11 billion dollars." 

Venture capitalist David Sacks said, "Building products on time and on budget requires a monomaniacal leader who kicks asses to make things run right. Government, which is based on lobbying, backscratching and committee-based decision-making, is uniquely unsuited for this." 

"People will be teleporting between planets by the time California achieves high speed rail service from Merced to Bakersfield," one X user quipped. 

Another user said the partially built Los Angeles-to-San Francisco high-speed rail project could accommodate the homeless and migrants. 

Perhaps California officials should stop gaslighting taxpayers about a decade of work and billions spent - only to come up with a bridge to quite literally nowhere. Big government is inefficient and wasteful. The state controlled by radical progressives is a trainwreck. 

Tyler Durden Sun, 05/05/2024 - 20:25


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x