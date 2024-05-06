41% Of Americans Think Civil War Likely By 2029, Some Say Sooner Amid Chaos

Americans have been stunned by the Democratic megadonors funneling money into Marxist groups, sparking mass chaos across colleges and universities nationwide as risks are mounting that 'BLM-style' riots could spill over into city streets this summer.

Law-abiding Americans have taken notice of radical left-wing policies pushing this nation further into chaos, from failed progressive cities ignoring law and order to open borders igniting the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen. There is a growing sense among the population that possibly a controlled demolition of the country is underway by the radical left.

The spark that could ignite the next round of social unrest is possibly Marxist 'useful idiots' (some of which are professional and paid protesters) on school campuses who quite literally have said they want a revolution to usher in a "socialist reconstruction of America."

An extremist on the mic says: "There's only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."



This isn't just about Israel/Palestine. It's an attempt of the Marxist takeover of America.

Americans are closely watching these developments on their smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs and have taken note of the possibility of summer riots, pushing the nation closer and closer to what some voters believe is a civil war on the horizon.

A new survey by Rasmussen Reports found that 41% of Americans are concerned a civil war could erupt sometime over the next five years, including 16% who say civil war is "very likely" in that same timeframe.

Meanwhile, 49% of respondents do not believe another civil war is likely in the next five years, with 20% expressing that it is "Not At All Likely." An additional 10% are uncertain about the future.

"The possibility that America could face another civil war soon is not too far-fetched for a lot of voters," the pollsters said about their survey.

Given these events last week:

As Americans brace for more chaos, radical leftist non-governmental organizations are artificially driving the nation into turmoil. The FBI's silence on this matter raises questions, with some suggesting their priorities may lie elsewhere, such as targeting President Biden's political adversaries ahead of the presidential elections in November.