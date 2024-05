‘Evidence Tampering’ Threatens Trump Political Show Trial

May 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Shocking news over the weekend that the “Justice” department had “altered or manipulated” key evidence in former President Trump’s classified documents trial casts a shadow on the case against him. Was it incompetence…or something more? Also: As Israel prepares to invade Rafah, will Biden finally stand up for civilians in Gaza? A report in the […]



Read More...