Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Reveals COVID Vaccine Injury: "I'm Sick Myself"

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo said in a recent news segment that he is suffering from a health condition after he received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes tribute in New York on Dec. 8, 2018 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mr. Cuomo made the revelation during his NewsNation program when he was interviewing a nurse practitioner, Shaun Barcavage, a nurse practitioner who said he suffered vaccine injuries and has received little help or recognition.

“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, AKA side effects, but nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away,” Mr. Cuomo said. “But the problem is people like Shaun—and me—and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their bloodwork and their lives and their feelings—you know, physically—are not going away,” he added.

Mr. Cuomo, 53, did not go into the details about his symptoms or the brand of COVID-19 vaccine he received. But during the interview, Mr. Cuomo offered to share his doctor’s information with Mr. Barcavage.

“I’m sick myself, but I’m working with people who are working with this,” Mr. Cuomo said.

The Epoch Times contacted Mr. Cuomo for comment Sunday.

Mr. Barcavage told the program that he has received little support from federal health agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I thought there would be people ready to help me after my injury,” he said in the NewsNation segment with Mr. Cuomo, which aired last week. “I reached out to political representatives, the NIH, the CDC, the FDA, but I received no answers. No one wanted to touch it.”

Other Famous Claims

Other than Mr. Cuomo, relatively few celebrities have spoken about vaccine-related injuries they may have suffered. However, one of the world’s richest people, Elon Musk, said that he was almost hospitalized after taking the shot.

Mr. Musk revealed last year he got COVID-19 and experienced “mild cold symptoms,” but took multiple vaccine doses in order travel. However, he revealed that the “third shot almost sent me to hospital,” according to a social media post.

“How many other people out there have symptoms that are actually from the vaccine or COVID treatment, rather than COVID itself?” he asked.

“It’s not like I don’t believe in vaccines—I do. However, the cure cannot be potentially worse than the disease,” he said. “Public debate over efficacy should not be shut down,” Mr. Musk continued.

Around the same time, former Fox News host and current podcaster Megyn Kelly said that she, too, suffered vaccine-related health issues and stated she wishes she never took the jab.

“I regret getting the vaccine, even though I’m a 52-year-old woman, because I don’t think I needed it,” Ms. Kelly said on a Sept. 6 episode of her podcast. “I think I would have been fine. I had got COVID many times, and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing,” she added.

“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the ... booster and then got COVID within three weeks? And she said yes. Yes. I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with,” Ms. Kelly continued.

On social media, Ms. Kelly had written that she received the Johnson & Johnson shot. It’s not clear what vaccine Mr. Musk had taken.

There’s a growing body of data suggesting that COVID-19 vaccine side effects are more serious than previously claimed.

There have been papers linking spike-protein-based COVID-19 vaccines to skin problems, a dull ringing in the ears known as tinnitus, visual impairments, blood clotting, and even death.

The CDC still recommends that people of all ages receive a COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the potential side effects do not outweigh COVID-19. In a notice published in late April, the agency again called for adults aged 65 and older to get the latest version of the vaccines.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.