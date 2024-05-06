Mass Arrests In NYC As More Than 1,000 Pro-Palestine Protesters March To Met Gala

May 6, 2024
The NYPD has begun arresting people after more than 1,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through upper Manhattan towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is hosting the star-studded Met Gala.

As protesters marched down 5th Avenue towards the event, blocking traffic, cops stepped in at the East 79th Street Transverse at Central Park and started the arrests, the NY Post reports.

 "This is an exercise in futility at this point. There’s nowhere for them to go," one cop attempting to control the crowd was heard telling his partner, according to the report.

The protesters then filed out of the park and were within sight of the Met, but dozens of police formed a blockade — standing two cops deep — preventing them from heading north.

“Is that the Met?” one protester asked a friend. “Oh no, we were so close.”

The group tried to reach the museum again by turning down East 81st Street but was again stopped by more police barricades at the intersection with Madison Avenue. -NY Post

Photo via @essebbi

"Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest," the group chanted while waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh face coverings. 

"Who do you serve? Who do you protect?" the crowd barked at the cops. 

Things are getting a little chaotic. 

Only days ago, we asked, "Will Campus Chaos Across America's Woke Universities Spread To The Streets?" 

