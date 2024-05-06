Mass Arrests In NYC As More Than 1,000 Pro-Palestine Protesters March To Met Gala

The NYPD has begun arresting people after more than 1,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through upper Manhattan towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is hosting the star-studded Met Gala.

As protesters marched down 5th Avenue towards the event, blocking traffic, cops stepped in at the East 79th Street Transverse at Central Park and started the arrests, the NY Post reports.

NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters sprint towards Park Avenue to rejoin the march, which has been circling around the Met



Earlier tonight the march became separated into 3 segments but the 3 segments have now rejoined pic.twitter.com/0OzDCiza9N — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 6, 2024

"This is an exercise in futility at this point. There’s nowhere for them to go," one cop attempting to control the crowd was heard telling his partner, according to the report.

The protesters then filed out of the park and were within sight of the Met, but dozens of police formed a blockade — standing two cops deep — preventing them from heading north. “Is that the Met?” one protester asked a friend. “Oh no, we were so close.” The group tried to reach the museum again by turning down East 81st Street but was again stopped by more police barricades at the intersection with Madison Avenue. -NY Post

Photo via @essebbi

Multiple arrests of pro-Palestine protesters near the Met Gala, where protests at NYU and Hunter College converged.



SRG is now marching down the street threatening arrest of anyone in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/VOdd52odeQ — Isabelle (@isabelle_leyva) May 6, 2024

"Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest," the group chanted while waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh face coverings.

#BREAKING MASS ARRESTS outside #MetGala during Pro-palestine protest 'DAY OF RAGE' as they marched from Hunter College for Rafah



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/neJQcf8TnY — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 6, 2024

"Who do you serve? Who do you protect?" the crowd barked at the cops.

🚨#BREAKING: New York Police have just Declare Level 3 Mobilization as Pro-Palestine Clashing Outside Met Gala Forcefully Tearing Through Barricades



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork



Currently hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters and other activists are clashing with New York police… pic.twitter.com/B4vF0aUaUE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds protest near the Met Gala in solidarity with Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Awqi7PfC29 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 6, 2024

Things are getting a little chaotic.

🚨 JUST IN: HUNDREDS of Palestine “protestors” are SMASHING through police barricades and running towards Met Gala



Things are getting UGLY in NYCpic.twitter.com/9CqqWSBs9R — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2024

Only days ago, we asked, "Will Campus Chaos Across America's Woke Universities Spread To The Streets?"