Nabisco Introduces Long-Awaited Chick-fil-A Sauce-Stuffed Oreos

May 6, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

EAST HANOVER, NJ — America's favorite cookie unveiled yet another flavor variation this week, as Nabisco introduced its long-awaited Chick-fil-A Sauce-Stuffed Oreos.



Read More...