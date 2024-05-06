No Satisfaction With Stone Age Celebrities Jagger and De Niro

Why can’t singers just sing, and actors just act? Why do they always have to enter the realm of politics? It is an area very few celebrities are knowledgeable about and most just spew ridiculous left-wing talking points. Sadly, almost all the top Hollywood celebrities and rock stars are progressive fools.

A perfect example is 80-year-old actor Robert De Niro, a highly acclaimed film star with a career that has spanned decades. For most of his career, he did not have a reputation as a far-left fanatic like Jane Fonda or Barbara Streisand. However, all of that changed with the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign.

Several weeks before the 2016 election, De Niro threatened Trump by claiming, “I’d like to punch him in the face.” Of course, the Secret Service should have arrested him, but De Niro was probably given a pass due to his left-wing celebrity status. Thus, he was allowed to continue making inflammatory comments.

In recent months, his case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has become quite severe. He has said that Trump is a “monster,” “stupid,” and “pure evil.” Interestingly, he did not give any reasons why Trump is so dangerous, he just regurgitated foolish nonsense.

In an interview on MSNBC last week, De Niro called Trump “a genuinely sick person” with “not one redeeming thing in him.” He said that Trump “wants to do the most horrible things that he can think of in order to get…a rise out of us.”

De Niro urged viewers to “stand up” to take on Trump. In fact, he called for President Joe Biden to “figuratively punch him in the face” during the upcoming campaign.

It seems that De Niro is obsessed with doing physical harm to President Trump. It might be time for the Secret Service to finally pay him a visit.

After visiting with De Niro, the Secret Service may want to talk to some of the other Hollywood stars who have threatened Trump, including Rosie O’Donnell, George Lopez, and Mickey Rourke.

Along with bashing Trump, almost all Hollywood stars are ardent supporters of Biden, despite his horrific economic policies. With Bidenomics, Hollywood stars are making less money since Americans have less disposable income to spend at the movies.

Lower box office totals do not matter to the hard-core leftists who control Hollywood. Last December, Biden raised $15 million during a 36-hour “Hollywood Fundraising Tour,” breaking the record for a “single fundraising trip to Los Angeles.”

Several weeks ago, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Biden raised $26 million at a “star-studded” fundraiser, which included former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. In June, Obama is expected to headline another fundraiser for Biden in Hollywood, which may feature film stars such as Julia Roberts and George Clooney and producers such as Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as co-chair of the Biden re-election campaign.

While Biden basks in Hollywood love, Trump is hated, despite his success as a star on the NBC show, The Apprentice, which featured celebrities. Yet, celebrity hatred is not limited to only Trump. It extends to any political leader who is a steadfast conservative or a follower of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda.

Another politician on the receiving end of recent celebrity hate is the newly elected Governor of Louisiana, Republican Jeff Landry. He was elected on a staunchly conservative platform as Louisiana voters overwhelmingly decided to abandon the liberal policies of his predecessor, Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards.

As Governor, Landry has succeeded in passing tough new legislation in a special session that was aimed at cracking down on the rampant crime plaguing Louisiana citizens. In the current legislative session, Landry is collaborating with legislators to pass a host of bills which will improve education, spur economic growth, and make Louisiana a safer and more prosperous state.

Currently, Louisiana is at the bottom among the fifty states in gauging economic and population growth, while at the top of the lists in measurements of violent crime and substandard public education. So, Louisiana is in real trouble, but Governor Landry is trying to do something positive to improve our standing.

Amazingly, this popular agenda captured the attention of 80-year-old Mick Jagger, legendary rock star and member of the Rolling Stones. It must have infuriated Jagger to learn that Landry wanted more jobs, fewer burdensome regulations, and less violent crime in Louisiana.

On Thursday, Jagger was in New Orleans performing before a massive crowd at the Jazz and Heritage Festival. On stage, he decided to blast Landry, who was in attendance. Jagger said, “We’re a welcoming crowd, aren’t we? I hope Mr. Landry is enjoying the show. He’s ‘real’ inclusive, you know. He’s trying to take us back to the Stone Age.”

How is Landry “trying to take” Louisiana “back to the Stone Age?” He wants to improve public safety, the educational system, and the economy, to benefit all citizens, regardless of race. Landry wants to move Louisiana away from the old “Huey Long” style of socialized government that has kept the state from competing with our Southern neighbors.

The old “Louisiana way” is the real “Stone Age,” and it includes big government, socialized medicine, crumbs for poor people and political corruption. Landry is trying to streamline our state’s government to make it more competitive with our neighbors.

Like most rock stars, Jagger is unfamiliar with the poor economic conditions in Louisiana. He lives like a “rock star,” and is not aware of the extreme poverty, blight, and violent crime that plague Louisiana.

Landry had the perfect retort to Jagger, tweeting “You can’t always get what you want. The only person who might remember the Stone Age is @MickJagger. Love you, buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana! #LoveMyCountryMusic.”

Despite the criticism from Jagger, Landry is popular with Louisiana voters. A new statewide poll shows Landry is enjoying a honeymoon with the electorate, with a strong 56% approval rating.

