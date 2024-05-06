“People Will Be Teleporting Between Planets” Before Commiefornia Finishes High-Speed Rail Project

(Zero Hedge)—X users mocked the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s post on the social media platform, which celebrated building a bridge that goes nowhere.

“The Fresno River Viaduct in Madera County is one of the first completed high-speed rail structures. At nearly 1,600 feet long, high-speed trains will travel over the riverbed and will run parallel with the BNSF Railroad,” CAHSR wrote on X.

The Fresno River Viaduct in Madera County is one of the first completed high-speed rail structures. At nearly 1,600 feet long, high-speed trains will travel over the riverbed and will run parallel with the BNSF Railroad. #BuildHSR pic.twitter.com/zWqusPbOB9 — CA High-Speed Rail (@CaHSRA) May 1, 2024

Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, joked, “This is the most remarkable human achievement ever, 1600 feet of high-speed rail after 9 years and 11 billion dollars.”

this is the most remarkable human achievement ever, 1600 feet of high speed rail after 9 years and 11 billion dollars it takes about 5 minutes to walk 1600 feet so a high speed rail for that is a really big deal california is so competent https://t.co/Uff4LT57tZ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 3, 2024

Venture capitalist David Sacks said, “Building products on time and on budget requires a monomaniacal leader who kicks asses to make things run right. Government, which is based on lobbying, backscratching and committee-based decision-making, is uniquely unsuited for this.”

Building products on time and on budget requires a monomaniacal leader who kicks asses to make things run right. Government, which is based on lobbying, backscratching and committee-based decision-making, is uniquely unsuited for this. https://t.co/y6ymY96nFF — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) May 4, 2024

“People will be teleporting between planets by the time California achieves high speed rail service from Merced to Bakersfield,” one X user quipped.

People will be teleporting between planets by the time California achieves high speed rail service from Merced to Bakersfield. — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) May 2, 2024

Another user said the partially built Los Angeles-to-San Francisco high-speed rail project could accommodate the homeless and migrants.

It will be home to thousands of homeless Long before a single train travels it pic.twitter.com/t2m3D9zaxq — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 4, 2024

Perhaps California officials should stop gaslighting taxpayers about a decade of work and billions spent – only to come up with a bridge to quite literally nowhere. Big government is inefficient and wasteful. The state controlled by radical progressives is a trainwreck.

