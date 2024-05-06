These Were The Deadliest Countries For Journalists In 2023

50 media professionals were killed due to their journalistic activities in 2023, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) database.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, by far the deadliest place for journalists last year was in the Palestinian territories, where 16 deaths were counted in just the last three months of the year.

Following some way behind were Mexico with four deaths reported there in 2023, three in Afghanistan, three in Bangladesh, three in Lebanon, and two deaths in Cameroon, Ukraine and the Philippines, respectively.

A single journalist was also killed in each of the following countries: Albania, China, Colombia, Honduras, India, Lesotho, Mali, Mozambique, Paraguay, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and the United States. Meanwhile, 109 people were listed as having “disappeared” last year, with the highest numbers recorded in Mexico (34), Syria (9), Russia (6), Pakistan (6), the Democratic Republic of Congo (5) and Kosovo (5).

It is important to note here that media professionals’ deaths are only listed here if confirmed by the RSF as being linked to their journalistic work. This explains why these figures seem low and that they are subject to change as fact-checking is carried out.