Trump Campaign Ad Highlights UNC Frat Defending American Flag

The Trump campaign has released a new ad featuring students pushing back against leftist protesters - including a fraternity from the University of North Carolina (UNC) who went viral for keeping the American flag off the ground.

"While campuses struggle to get control of their students, at UNC Chapel Hill, they are bringing order back," says the narrator of the ad, posted to Truth Social and the Trump War Room Twitter account on Friday.

College patriots represent the majority of Americans loving their schools and their country! pic.twitter.com/sQqaCkCmkc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 3, 2024

In the ad, the young men from the UNC chapter of Pi Kappa Phi can be seen holding up the flag to keep it from touching the ground while protesters screech at them and throw water bottles.

The incident, which took place Tuesday, came after pro-Palestinian supporters replaced the American flag with a Palestinian flag. Following the scene, a GoFundMe was established to throw the fraternity "a Rager," which is now standing at more than $500,000. Notable contributors include Bill 'Redpill' Ackman, who's been in recent battles after Business Insider wrote a hit-piece on his wife after he slammed recent higher education plagiarism scandals and criticized DEI.

One of the fraternity brothers, Guillermo Estrada, wrote on X that he was heading to class and felt "immediately upset" the moment he saw a Palestinian flag hovering in place of the American flag.

"My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold [the flag] up, in order for it not to touch the ground," he wrote. "People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect."

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict pic.twitter.com/tZrZEOSu8a — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

As the Epoch Times notes further, the fraternity drew the attention of country star John Rich, who offered to put on a free concert for their "celebration of freedom."

In an update on Wednesday, the “Save a Horse” singer told his followers on X that he had been in contact with the UNC frat members and was setting up the show.

Let’s call it Flagstock Can you make Flagstock trend? LESSGO!” A Simple Solution to Protect American Flags X owner Elon Musk has also weighed on the social media sensation, offering a simple suggestion for those who would replace an American flag with that of another country—a one-way plane ticket to that country. “I’ve made contact with the Patriots at UNC!” he wrote . “Working on a date to have a massive event to celebrate our flag and those who love her. I‘ll keep ya’ll posted!offering a simple suggestion for those who would replace an American flag with that of another country—a one-way plane ticket to that country.

“Proposed law: if someone tears down the American flag and puts up another flag in its place, that person should get a free (but mandatory) one-way trip to that flag’s country,” he wrote Thursday on X alongside a poll asking how many users would support such a policy going forward.

“I’m not saying they can’t come back, but they have to experience that country for some period of time before returning,” he explained.

Upon the unveiling of the final poll results on Friday, the response to Mr. Musk’s proposition was overwhelmingly positive. Among 1.5 million X users who voted in his poll, nearly 1.2 million of them (79.9 percent) showed support for such a policy, while under 300,000 (20.1 percent) said they opposed it.