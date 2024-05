41% of Voters Believe Civil War Will Break Out By 2029

May 7, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

It will be too late by 2029. And if bloodshed can be averted, it should be. Once they steal 2024 again, red states should secede from the communist regime in DC. a national divorce. We cannot live under the boot of tyranny. We cannot live as slaves to the communist regime. We cannot live in …



Read More...