NHTSA Threatens Tesla With $135 Million Fine If It Fails To Hand Over Autopilot Data By July 1

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has threatened Tesla with "civil penalties" if it does not comply with handing over data in connection with its December recall of Autopilot. Since then, the automaker has pushed out an over-the-air software update to prevent Autopilot misuse. However, last month, the federal agency launched a query into whether the update was sufficient.

According to Bloomberg, NHTSA published a letter on its website - addressed to Tesla Director of Field Quality Eddie Gates.

The letter demanded data on drivers, including mileage and cabin camera data racked up by drivers while using Autopilot, and the number of times drivers were warned to pay attention while using the software after the company's December recall.

NHTSA said all the data must be handed over by July 1. Tesla can submit an extension no later than five business days before the response due date. If Tesla cannot provide the requested information, the federal government will fine the company.

According to the letter, if Tesla fails to comply, it could face a fine of up to $135 million, or $27,168 per violation per day.

In December, Tesla announced its largest-ever recall covering 2 million vehicles in the US over its advanced driver assistance system. Shortly after, the automaker offered a five-part software remedy. However, after the update, the Feds were still concerned about 20 crashes.

Last month, NHTSA said, "Tesla's weak driver engagement system was not appropriate for Autopilot's permissive operating capabilities" and that this results in a "critical safety gap."