Smuggled Gold Bars, Bloody Foreign Money & The Selling Of Joe Biden

The strange, true story of Biden family corruption that no one will discuss. On March 1, 2018, Joe On March 1, 2018, Joe Biden got a $200,000 check. The story of where that check came from involves everything from “bloodstained currency” to smuggled gold bars to ‘The Exorcist’. But above all else it involves an …



Read More...