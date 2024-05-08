Brickbat: We All Scream

May 8, 2024 | Tags: food, REASON

In Italy, the Milan city council is considering a law that would ban the sale of ice cream, pizza, and other takeout food and drinks after 12:30 a.m. on weekdays and 1:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. The move is aimed at reducing people congregating on the streets and creating noise late at night. The law is particularly unpopular among gelato merchants, who have long sold the treat late at night.

