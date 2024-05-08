Disney Cast Biological Male As "Evil Queen" At Florida Wilderness Lodge, Outraged Father Claims

Video surfaced this week from Walt Disney World in Florida where, at the Wilderness Lodge resort, the company appears to have cast a biological male to play the role of Snow White's wicked queen.

“....the Evil Queen without a doubt had a man’s voice,” said the father of a family who dined at Wilderness Lodge, Brietbart and That Park Place reported.

The father reportedly said: "I told my waiter that I had a problem with something. He then asked what was the issue and I simply stated I have a problem with Evil Queen being a man dressed in drag. The waiter immediately said he was going to get a manager and he looked panicked…"

He continued, telling That Park Place: "At first I said I wanted to formally complain about the Evil Queen being a man and that I felt very disrespected by Disney because this is not the sort of thing my family values and they didn’t give us any type of notice that this sort of thing was even a possibility."

"After that my wife then signaled for me to stand up and take a step from the table so that our kids didn’t have to overhear the conversation. So I stood up and continued my chat with the manager which lasted about one to two mins maybe (felt like an hour). I stated we are a conservative Christian family, I’m spending $8,000 on this current trip in addition to the tens of thousands I’ve spent together in the past at Walt Disney World and Disney Cruises, and that this is not right."

A family has reached out to That Park Place claiming they spent over $300 on a character meet and greet dinner at Walt Disney World... only to discover the Evil Queen character was almost certainly a biological male. This represents the first time we've heard of Disney using a… pic.twitter.com/jHRt64wl4O — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) April 23, 2024

Then, the father claims the manager told him: "I can assure you that she is a woman.”

"She went even further," the father detailed to That Park Place, "trying to shame me, informing me that 'she' was so excited to get the part as the Evil Queen. For a brief moment I thought 'oh… maybe I’m wrong' but then I realized that I was just being gaslighted."

"I politely told the manager that 'I know what you are doing and that I do not appreciate the fact that you are trying to be funny and disingenuous.' So since the manager doubled down I also doubled down and asked 'is the Evil Queen a biological male?' The manager’s reply was, 'I’m sorry sir, I cannot answer that.'"

Brietbart notes that this isn't the first time Disney has included drag performers at its theme parks. Disneyland in Anaheim previously featured a male employee in drag greeting children at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The Walt Disney Company has also been promoting gender non-conformity in its children's entertainment, creating multiple transgender characters and hosting a pride-themed musical special starring drag queen Nina West.

In recent years, Disney has also made its parks more gender-neutral by replacing "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" with "dreamers of all ages" and offering gender-neutral restrooms.