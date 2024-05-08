Israel Invades Rafah Just Hours After Hamas Accepted A Ceasefire Agreement

May 8, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Despite Hamas’ acceptance of a ceasefire agreement, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have invaded Rafah. Only hours after the agreement to temporarily end the fighting in Palestine, the IDF was seen engaging in a “limited scope” operation. Israel did say that it would invade Rafah regardless of a ceasefire agreement, and they have held to that. …



Read More...