NY Governor Torched for Saying Black Kids in Bronx Don’t Know What ‘Computer’ Means

May 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul was ripped by fellow Democrats after she said that black children in one of New York City’s boroughs do not know what the word […] The post NY Governor Torched for Saying Black Kids in Bronx Don't Know What 'Computer' Means appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...