Philadelphia Mayor Starts Long-Awaited Process Of Cleaning Out City's Open Air Drug Markets

Philadelphia's new mayor Cherelle Parker may be succeeding with what seems like a relatively simple task that her predecessors were wholly incapable of performing: cleaning out the city's open air drug markets in its Kensington section.

Pay attention, Democrats. There's a chance it actually can be done.

During Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting, City Council members pressed Managing Director Adam Thiel and other officials for details on the planned "encampment resolution" in Kensington and budget concerns at the Office of Homeless Services.

The city announced it would clear homeless encampments on Wednesday along the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Kensington Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

City workers have been reaching out to the homeless, informing them of their removal from the sidewalks and offering beds in treatment facilities. This initiative aligns with a significant policy shift in Mayor Cherelle Parker's 100 Day Plan to address drug use and violence in Kensington.

Thiel emphasized a medically focused approach to treating those affected and addressing their needs. While police will be present during Wednesday's actions, Thiel aims to provide support to those seeking help.

The Philadelphia Tribune reported that, to address neighborhood concerns, the city will eventually displace hundreds of unhoused individuals to clear encampments in Kensington. At-Large Councilmember Kendra Brooks asked if there are enough beds for all those displaced and managing Director Adam Thiel assured that there are sufficient beds citywide.

“We are building this ecosystem of facilities so we can get folks to the right place for the right care, for the right time, until they get back on their feet and can have access to economic opportunity,” he said.

Thiel noted that the "specific approach established by the Parker administration is the first time it will be attempted in the country."

Council President Kenyatta Johnson suggested sending those needing 60+ days of treatment to facilities outside Philadelphia and partnering with Treatment Court, which mandates treatment instead of incarceration for substance abuse issues.

But it looks as though the city is holding the Office of Homeless Services accountable, which is likely a great start to at least getting better results than in years past. Councilmembers questioned Thiel and Office of Homeless Services Executive Director David Holloman about the office’s capacity to address Philadelphia's growing homeless population, which has increased by 12% since last year.

The office had asked for an additional $15 million last year, which Gilmore Richardson pressed back on: “We held back $5.1 million … because you all at the time could not provide the invoices to help us understand why you needed those dollars.”