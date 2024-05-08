Pro-Palestinian GWU Student "Tribunal" Calls For Campus Leaders To Be Beheaded On Guillotines

By Jennifer Kabbany, of The College Fix

Video that emerged over the weekend from the pro-Palestinian occupation encampment at George Washington University shows some students gleefully cheering for their campus leaders to be executed on guillotines.

The footage was captured by a citizen journalist named “Stu” who recorded the group’s so-called “People’s Tribunal” livestreamed on Instagram.

“At the George Washington University Gaza Solidarity Encampment today, the protesters held a ‘People’s Tribunal’ where they put President Ellen Granberg, Provost Christopher Bracey, the Board of Trustees, @GWPolice, and many others on trial,” Stu posted on X on May 3.

“Is it normal for students to want to hang their provost and chop the heads off of the Board of Trustees,” Stu asked. “When will [George Washington University leaders] finally do something? If the students hurt any of these people in any way, the university will be completely at fault.”

The video is one of several extreme scenes that have been captured at the encampment on the Washington D.C. campus. Another includes the removal of the American flag and a Palestinian one hoisted in its place.

Now in its 11th day, “University President Ellen Granberg said GW is unequipped to manage the pro-Palestinian encampment in University Yard and called on GW’s partners, including D.C. officials, for their ‘full support’ on Sunday,” the GW Hatchet student newspaper reported.

“In the message to community members at about 2:30 p.m., Granberg said all of the University’s efforts to end the encampment or deter protesters from escalation have failed, including discussions with students, the assistance of local police and administrative consequences. She said the encampment is ‘potentially dangerous’ and no longer qualifies as a student demonstration,” the Hatchet reported.

Granberg’s memo stated in part that “when protesters overrun barriers established to protect the community, vandalize a university statue and flag, surround and intimidate GW students with antisemitic images and hateful rhetoric, chase people out of a public yard based on their perceived beliefs, and ignore, degrade, and push GW Police Officers and university maintenance staff, the protest ceases to be peaceful or productive. All of these things have happened at GW in the last five days.”

As for the guillotine video, the Post Millennial reported that “a woman leads the activists in chants to chop the heads off the Board of Trustees, GWU President Ellen Grandberg, and Provost Christopher Bracey,” adding:

In the mock tribunal, the woman asks “How do the people find you?” The crowd shouts, “Guilty!” then “Guillotine! Guillotine! Guillotine!” “Bracey, Bracey, we see you! You assault students too. Off to the motherf*cking gallows with you,” the woman chants, along with the gleeful activists. Moving on to the Board of Trustees, she states “On the charges of having a vested interest in the genocide of Palestinian people as they profit off Zionist weapons and purchases that you refuse to divest the apartheid as they line their pockets. The people find you.” “Guilty!” The crowd screams with a mix of mob rage and joy. “To the Guillotine!” the girl yells. “Board of Trustees, we charge you with genocide. I hope all that money is gonna save you when you’re rotting in jail.” The crowd calls out President Grandberg, as well. “On the charges of using our tuition dollars to fund genocide, and selling out students to Zionist interest, the people find you?” “Guilty!” The crowd yells. “As you already know where I am sending her,” she adds, referring to the guillotine. “Her and her f*ck *ss bob.”

Writing on PJ Media, Grayson Bakich argued the tribunal takes crazy to a whole new level.

“Stu Stu Studios also posted a longer version, but the fact that these kids are openly and publicly calling for the deaths of specific people who can very likely hear them just underscores how insane these ‘protests’ really are,” Bakich wrote.

“After all, these are the same students who vandalized the statue of George Washington on campus with a keffiyeh, Palestinian flags, and anti-Israel stickers, as my friend Catherine Salgado wrote about earlier this week.”