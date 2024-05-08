Singapore Air Force Says F-16 Fighter Jet Crashed At Air Base

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed on Wednesday after experiencing an "issue" during take-off.

The Ministry of Defence said, "The pilot successfully ejected and the plane crashed thereafter within Tengah Air Base. The pilot is conscious and able to walk. He is receiving medical attention and no other personnel are hurt."

Here's ForeFlight data on Tengah Air Base.

"Full investigations are underway to make sure all factors are identified and rectified decisively," Minister for Defense Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

The RSAF did not elaborate on what caused the downing of the US-made fighter jet, which was the RSAF's first incident with the fighter in two decades.

Stateside, on Monday, a Lockheed Martin F-22 stealth fighter experienced a "mishap" during landing at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Simultaneously, in a significant development for the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands have committed to providing F-16s to Ukraine. In response, Russia issued a warning on Monday, stating that the deployment of F-16s in Ukraine would be viewed as an escalation.