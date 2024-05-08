State Department Hiding Documents That "Credibly Suggest" COVID-19 Lab Leak: House Investigators

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has revealed that classified documents from the State Department "credibly suggest" that COVID-19 originated from a "lab-related accident in Wuhan, China," and that the CCP "attempted to cover up the lab leak."

In a Tuesday letter to Secretary of Stater Antony Blinken, Committee Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) asks that the State Department declassify the records to "share the truth" about the origins of COVID-19 with the American people.

Wenstrup noted that the documents were previously unclassified and released in a 'highly redacted' form to satisfy a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, but the unredacted version which remains classified suggests:

COVID-19 originated from a lab-related accident in Wuhan, China; The CCP acted to prevent, and in fact obstructed, a fulsome investigation into these matters; and A seamless relationship between the WIV and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Wenstrup has requested a 'staff level briefing' by May 14, and notes that the briefing was previously requested on April 24 of this year, "with the goal of it occurring prior to the Select Subcommittee's hearing with the President of EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. - and known WIV collaborator--Dr. Peter Daszak," but that "the Department responded that it could not support a briefing on that timeline.

The highly redacted version of the letter can be seen below: