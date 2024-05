Today in Supreme Court History: May 8, 1884

May 8, 2024

5/8/1884: President Harry S. Truman's birthday. He would make four appointments to the Supreme Court: Chief Justice Vinson, and Justices Burton, Clark, and Minton.

