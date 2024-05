Biden Strikes Deal Where Hamas Gets To Keep American Hostages In Exchange For Fifteen Votes In Michigan

May 9, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In what the media hailed as a triumphant victory for diplomacy, President Joe Biden struck a deal where Hamas gets to keep all its American hostages in exchange for Biden receiving 15 votes in Michigan this November.



Read More...