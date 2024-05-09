Bombshell: Google (And YouTube) Funded Covid-19 Bioweapon Development, Study Reveals

May 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Natural News)—It went largely unnoticed and unreported on, but 2018 research published in the journal PLoS One reveals something major and previously unknown about Google’s involvement in the creation of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Researchers from Yale University, Metabiota Inc., EcoHealth Alliance, the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Washington Center for One Health Research – one of them is none other than Peter Daszak himself – wrote about another study out of China involving what sounds like gain-of-function research.

They explain how they looked at the transmission of pathogens “with pandemic potential in highly exposed human populations at the animal-human interface.” They also conducted a risk factor and exposure survey along with a serology follow-up on the 1,312 individuals who were part of the study.

“The overall proportion of individuals seropositive to any of the tested wildlife pathogens was approximately 4.0%,” the abstract reads. “However, persons employed as butchers demonstrated a seropositivity of 9.0% to at least one pathogen of interest.”

“By contrast, individuals working as hunters had lower rates of seropositivity. Among the study population, a number of other behaviors showed correlation with seropositivity, including contact with particular wildlife species such as field rats. These results demonstrate the need to further explore zoonotic risks of particular activities regarding wildlife contact, and to better understand risks of persons working as butchers with wildlife species.”

(Related: This would explain why YouTube announced a new “certification” protocol back in the fall of 2022 requiring all videos containing medical information to align with World Health Organization [WHO] dictates.)

Google, a rotten corporation

So far it all makes sense, right? But check out the conflict of interest statement, a screenshot of which you can see in the tweet below from Natalie Winters. It shows that Metabiota Inc. received funding from Google, one of the world’s most powerful and corrupt corporate entities.

“This does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials,” the conflict of interest statement further reads.

REVEALED: Google funded Wuhan lab partner EcoHealth Alliance for over a decade. A 2018 paper funded by the company – which heavily censored the “lab leak” theory – suggested a pandemic could originate in a Wuhan wet market. All that censorship seems quite convenient pic.twitter.com/F1CcnKctSg — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) May 3, 2024

Keep in mind that Google, as Winters also points out, heavily censored the “lab leak” theory of COVID when it first started to circulate. Perhaps Google was trying to protect itself from being implicated in the bioweapon’s development?

It turns out that Google has been a silent partner of Daszak and EcoHealth for the better part of 14 some-odd years at least. A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses lists both Daszak and EcoHealth vice president Jonathan Epstein as authors – and like the 2018 study mentioned above, this 2010 study thanks Google for funding it.

Yet another paper on henipavirus spillover that was published in 2014 shows the same authors and funding from Google, demonstrating a lengthy relationship between these entities.

Winters’ thread on all this – which lists two other papers, one published in 2015 and the other in 2018, tying Google to Daszak and EcoHealth – is such a bombshell that the Thread Reader App tweeted about its popularity.

“So did the Gates Foundation,” tweeted someone named Jesse Matchey (@JesseMatchey) on X about another funding source for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s no secret that Google regularly collaborates with intelligence agencies,” wrote another, referring to Jigsaw, Google’s intelligence agency, citing a 2021 report from Zero Hedge.

“They are a known NSA subcontractor. They launched Google Earth using a CIA spy satellite network. Their executive suite’s revolving door with DARPA is well known.”

By the way: If you’re tired of all the censorship on YouTube, check out Brighteon.com, the free speech video alternative.

Sources for this article include:

The post Bombshell: Google (And YouTube) Funded Covid-19 Bioweapon Development, Study Reveals appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...