Chris Cuomo Admits Taking "Regular" Doses Of Ivermectin After Previously Saying Those Who Took It Should Be "Shamed"

After once claiming on air that people taking ivermectin should be "shamed", Chris Cuomo has done an about face on the drug, admitting on the PBD Podcast this week that he is taking a regular dose of it to deal with long Covid.

In January, Cuomo revealed he's dealing with "long COVID," the lasting effects of a previous infection. On the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, the NewsNation host said he's using antiviral medication to combat inflammation and "brain fog."

He said: “I’ll tell you something else that’s gonna get you a lot of hits. I am taking … a regular dose of Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogeyman during COVID. That was wrong. We were given bad information about Ivermectin. The real question is, why?”

Why, Chris? Perhaps its because you and Don Lemon were on-air daily providing a constant stream of misinformation about the drug?

He continued: “Everyone’s going to say ‘Joe Rogan was right. No, Joe Rogan was saying – yeah, he was right – that’s not what matters. What matters is, the entire medical community knew that Ivermectin couldn’t hurt you. They knew it … I know they knew it."

"How do I know? Because now I’m doing nothing but talking to these clinicians, who at the time were overwhelmed by COVID, and they weren’t saying anything!”

But back during the pandemic, Cuomo took to the air to widely discredit ivermectin, despite it appears on the WHO's List of Essential Medicines and having been dosed for humans millions of times.

Cuomo said during the pandemic: “What person – you know you talk about cancel culture and who to shame – Ivermectin? A de-wormer? Really? … they need to be shamed. They need to be called out and shamed, brother.”

Like all ridiculous liberal talking points, the truth tends to emerge only when involves the well-being of those espousing lessons on how others should live their lives. Cuomo now says about ivermectin: “It’s cheap, it’s not owned by anybody, and it’s used as an anti-microbial, antiviral and has been for all these different ways, and has been for a long time.”

“My doctor was using it during COVID on her family and on her patients, and it was working for them. So. They were wrong to play scared on that. Didn’t know that at the time. Know it now, admit it now, reporting on it now.”

Back in August 2023, when we published "The Unforgiveable Ivermectin Swindle", we noted...the truth finds a way to make its way out eventually.