Islamic Terror Group Says It Has Murdered Israeli-Canadian Businessman as Revenge for Gaza

May 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An Israeli businessman who also held Canadian citizenship has been murdered in Egypt. Some media accounts said that a terrorist group that had been previously unknown claimed credit for the […] The post Islamic Terror Group Says It Has Murdered Israeli-Canadian Businessman as Revenge for Gaza appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...