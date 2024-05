Killing Fields Of Rafah Become Political Nightmare For Biden

May 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the Israeli military moves into Rafah, the former “safe haven” for displaced Palestinians from elsewhere in Gaza, against the expressed wishes of the Biden Administration, a new poll shows how much Biden’s Israel policy is hurting him with voters. Does he have any moves? Also today: WHO “pandemic treaty” rears its ugly head. Can […]



