Kyle, Texas Plans Epic “Gathering of the Kyles” to Smash World Record at Kyle Fair!

May 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Kyle, Texas aims to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same name at the "Gathering of the Kyles" during the Kyle Fair on May 18. Join the attempt that drew 1,490 Kyles last year!



Read More...