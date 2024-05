Not Good: RFK Jr’s Worms Started Dropping Spice In His Brain And Now He’s Having Visions Of Galactic Jihad

May 9, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hit a slight snag in his campaign strategy this week when worms inside his brain began dropping Spice Melange in his brain, causing what doctors claim is an allergic reaction that gave him visions of galactic jihad.



Read More...