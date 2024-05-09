Pessimism About US Economy To Have An Absolutely Massive Impact On Outcome Of 2024 Elections
May 9, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYAmericans are extremely pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy, and that is really bad news for Joe Biden. Despite the glowing economic numbers that the Biden administration has been relentlessly feeding us, there is an overwhelming consensus among the American people that the economy is rapidly heading in the wrong direction. Prices continue …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments