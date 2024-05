Stormy Daniels Offers Hush Money To Courtroom Sketch Artist To Please Stop Drawing Her

May 9, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — As the Donald Trump criminal trial continued to make headlines for both its political implications and the artistic renderings the people involved, adult film star Stormy Daniels offered hush money to the courtroom sketch artist to get him to stop drawing her.



Read More...