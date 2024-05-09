The Ivy League’s Financial Entanglement With Hamas

May 9, 2024   |   Tags: ,
“Military parades on campus feature students wearing mock explosive vests while waving Hamas flags” Earlier this year, JNS reported on a lawsuit against Harvard addressing its strange relationship with Birzeit University in the terrorist-occupied territories in Israel. Birzeit U is Hamas. The suit also cites “concerns regarding Harvard’s continued partnership with Birzeit University in the …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x