"The Polling Data Has Been Wrong All Along": Watch Biden Deny Economic Reality In Train-Wreck CNN Interview

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a brutal CNN interview aired Wednesday, Joe Biden looked shocked when host Erin Burnett reeled off a list of stats detailing how bad the economy is. Instead of suggesting how he is going to improve the situation, Biden denied any of it was real and claimed every poll showing Americans favouring Trump on the economy is wrong.

“Voters, by a wide margin, trust Trump more on the economy,” Burnett noted, before listing possible reasons for that including the cost of buying a home having doubled, real income accounting for inflation being down, economic growth being way short of expectations and consumer confidence being near a two year low.

“Are you worried that you’re running out of time to turn [the economy] around?” Burnett asked Biden.

“We’ve already turned it around,” Biden bizarrely claimed, before adding that “the polling data has been wrong all along.”

Biden looks shocked as CNN host Erin Burnett reels off a list of stats detailing how bad the economy is. Biden claims he's already "turned it around" and that every poll showing Americans favouring Trump on the economy is wrong. Full report here: https://t.co/smaN0DjOVD pic.twitter.com/K2wTAwdrse — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 9, 2024

Jesus, look at his face at the 20-second mark onward. He's acting as if he's hearing this economic data for the first time. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 8, 2024

That ain't gonna help instill confidence in voters. If this is his idea of a turnaround, what the hell would a recession look like? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 8, 2024

He looks completely bewildered why those words are coming out of her mouth. His cue cards don't cover this. — Mydaughterismyhero ❤️✝️ (@popparoni) May 8, 2024

When Burnett pointed out that Grocery prices are up almost a third, Biden shrugged it off and claimed Americans “have the money to spend.”

CNN: "Grocery prices are up 30%+ ... that's a real day-to-day pain that people feel..."



BIDEN: "They have the money to spend!"



Then he repeats the debunked lie about Snickers bars and "corporate greed." pic.twitter.com/3qJDyK1bvy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

They must not show him these polls. pic.twitter.com/xFe1OZILGk — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 8, 2024

He repeated the tired lie about creating millions of jobs that everyone knows is complete rubbish because he’s including jobs that were reinstated from the pandemic:

"Why should people here believe that you will succeed at creating jobs?"



BIDEN: "I've never failed! I've created over 15 million jobs!"



(UNMENTIONED: The vast majority of those jobs were simply recovered from the pandemic) pic.twitter.com/XQlNz6tdZk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

Biden also told an absolute whopper, claiming that inflation was 9 percent when he came into office, when in reality it was 1.4 percent.

Biden tells an absolute whopper of a LIE in a car crash CNN interview by claiming inflation was 9% when he took office. In reality it PEAKED at 9.1% a full 17 MONTHS after he became President. Full report here: https://t.co/smaN0DjOVD pic.twitter.com/OZrUNIdThZ — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 9, 2024

After Biden took office, inflation surged to rates unseen since the early 1980s, peaking at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022, a full 17 months after he took office.

Yet, he is claiming it was ALREADY at 9 percent.

Since Biden took office, the average prices of goods and services have increased 19 percent, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

By comparison, during Trump’s four years in office, prices increased by 8 percent, or roughly 2 percent per year, which is the normal annual rate of inflation.

Biden is a Proven liar. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) May 9, 2024

* * *

