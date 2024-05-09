Wartime is fun time – for government

We were warned a long time ago, weren’t we?

It was not, of course, just Madison who told us what might happen.

George Washington, yet another Virginian aristocrat, told us to avoid foreign entanglements. Something that we “sorta” did avoid until 1915 when that piece of work Wilson threw us into the British and French camp against the evil Huns. Which ultimately led to tens of thousands dead and maimed. No not just those who died on the Western Front bailing the Brits and French (and Belgians) out. But the thousands dead from accident and illnesses. Especially the hundreds of thousands dead of Spanish Flu. Which wasn’t Spanish at all: it seems to have originated in Kansas and spread through the vast camps of conscripts in places like Camp Funston (on Fort Riley) being trained to be cannon fodder to save Paris and London from defeat by the awful, awful Kaiser. (Never mind that the Brits and French were far, far more successful at the imperialism racket than the Germans. Or Austrians.)

Immediately followed by interventions in Russia against the still more evil Bolsheviks, followed by multiple alliances (not actually legal) and quickly led to 1939 and 1941: massive foreign involvement that has now lasted (in the guise of the UN, NATO, and a dozen other alliances) for more than 80 years.

Madison also told us this:

Of course, the modern Regressives want us to look at these people as just dead white slaveholders who must be ignored. Who have, like so many other politically-incorrect people of the past, been canceled in the halls of academia and government-run, tax-funded schools. And increasingly in every part of government and more and more businesses. At least the multi-national corporations.

And Madison was right, of course. Today we have in the States – and indeed around the world – tyranny and oppression on a scale as great as any time in history. More subtle, more “gentle,” more tolerated, and less overtly bloody than the great episodes of oppression in history. We have no sacrifices of pigs in temples, no marching of the intellectuals and business people out into the jungle to be slaughtered, no kulaks to be starved to death, no gypsies and Hebrews herded into the showers. Not yet.

And the Lord willing, at least in the West and hopefully in the Fifty States, we never will. But only if we take action to prevent it. To turn the tide of authoritarian totalitarianism back on itself.

Which we can do. If we don’t let ourselves get distracted by the likes of all the celebrities and the various fads. If we not only “mind your own business” but persuade other people to also mind their own business, and not ours.

The choice is ours!



