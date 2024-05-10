Actual Collusion? Missouri AG Accuses Biden DOJ Of Coordinating With Trump Prosecutors

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on Thursday as part of a probe into whether the Biden DOJ coordinated with Trump prosecutors.

"The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice," Baily posted in a lengthy thread on X.

"This is demonstrated by the move of the third-highest ranking member of the Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in order to prosecute President Trump in December 2022," Baily continues.

What's more, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg worked hand-in-hand with NY Attorney General Letitia James in pursuing civil litigation against Trump, which he used to campaign on.

Given the timing (Bragg charged Trump only after he declared his candidacy for President), the weakness of the charges, and the charges keeping Trump off the campaign trail, there is substantial reason to suspect @POTUS has coordinated with Bragg and others to prosecute Trump. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) May 10, 2024

As Fox News reports further;

Bailey argues that Bragg’s decision to bring the prosecution "despite its transparent weakness has nonetheless had the effect of keeping former President Trump off the campaign trail, which President Biden has bragged about." He cites a post on X from the official Biden-Harris campaign on April 24, which says, "While Trump is stuck in court, President Biden is keeping a very robust schedule of campaign events. He’s been to Pennsylvania to talk about the economy, Virginia to talk about clean energy, and Florida to talk about abortion."

Baily is seeking all communications, including documents, calendar appointments, meeting minutes and agendas related to Colangelo's move to work in Bragg's office - as well as similar communications between Bragg and NY AG Leticia James and Fulton County DA Fani Willis.