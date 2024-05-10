California High School Newspaper Publishes Praise For Hitler

Hitler youth is not hyperbolic. Photo: C.K. McClatchy High School’s newspaper editors. C.K. McClatchy High School’s paper published remarks praising Hitler. in the spring edition. The Sacramento high school newspaper has been hit with backlash after publishing an article saying ‘Hitler had some good ideas’ in its newspaper’s Spring edition. The Prospector printed an offhand …



Read More...