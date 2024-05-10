Education – then and now

Let us return to a frequent theme of TPOL.

Modern American education is worse than a farce. It is perhaps the single greatest cause of the seeming collapse of American society, the economy, and the hope of many. A century and a quarter ago, when 8th grade was the most common expectation of Americans, what they learned in 8 years was actually far more than what the average American student has learned in the last quarter century in 13+ years of school. (Pre-school, Kindergarten, grades 1-12). And perhaps more than the majority of graduates in “liberal arts” of colleges and universities learn today.

Let us look back, not just 125 years, but 2000 years. Back to antiquity – education (in ancient Rome, during the Republic (SPQR)) and early in the Principate under Augustus and Tiberius.

The training of children was conducted by their parents, not by the state. The emphasis was on moral rather than intellectual development. The most important virtues for a child to acquire were reverence for the gods, respect for the law, unquestioning and instant obedience to authority, truthfulness, and self-reliance.

Until the age of seven, boys and girls were taught by their mothers to speak Latin correctly and do elementary reading, writing, and arithmetic. At seven a boy went on to a “regular” teacher (not a government employee) and a girl remained her mother’s constant companion. A girl’s formal education was cut short because a girl married early and there was much to learn about home management. From her mother, a girl learned to spin, weave and sew. But many acquired knowledge of the arts, the classics, and even (gasp!) politics and economics!

A boy, on the other hand, was trained by his father. If his father was a farmer, he learned to plow, plant and reap. If the father was a man of high position in Rome, his son stood beside him in the atrium when callers were received, to gain some practical knowledge of politics and affairs of state. The father trained the son in the use of weapons in military exercises, as well as in riding, swimming, wrestling, and boxing. If the father was a craftsman, he taught his son his trade: tentmaking, carpentry and building, medicine, or other skills. And how to be a businessman.

We do not support a slavish imitation of Roman education. But there are many things that are worthy of imitating. Which are rejected in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Parental control and action, necessary life skills, and moral training. All in essence ignored today.

Now, consider education in the late colonial period and early United States era, say 1750-1830 or so. “Public schools” meant something different then: schools that were open to the public – to their children. Not “government-run, tax-funded” schools: parents paid teachers directly to teach their children. The community might have worked together to build a schoolhouse. Often it was a preacher who was the teacher, and often the same building served as a church’s meetinghouse and a schoolhouse. Americans were, overall, poor – even poverty-stricken by today’s standards. They made do with what they could build and maintain. Often, especially in frontier areas, the children’s parents (or a nearby parent) taught the children, but preachers were generally preferred by parents for many reasons. At the same time, children were taught and expected to practice those skills they would need as adults: to make a living, care for their families, and be a responsible part of a voluntary community.

Oddly enough there was little or no “compulsory education” then. That did not really catch on until the War between the States. At least not mandated by government – but certainly by parents.

Again we see the same elements to be admired and imitated as we saw in Roman education: parental control and responsibility, moral teaching, teaching of life skills.

And again, things that are lacking today.

We also point out that education in that era produced Americans (regardless of their origin) who built a powerful economy and therefore nations. Who understood and accepted responsibility. But who unfortunately were cozened into selling their birthright of liberty and freedom for the pottage of “security” and the lies of politicians and parasites.

But the good news is that we see – not just since the Beer Flu pandemic but years before that – the tide is again turning. More and more parents are again accepting their responsibility to their offspring (and their Creator) to train them up in the way they should go. And not leave it to hirelings whose loyalty is to those who write their paychecks. (Note, not the ones from whom the money in those checks is taken.)

With education – good education, not the garbage we all too often accept today – society will change. Society will get better. Not because it is mandated, not because of masses being led and deceived. But because children are taught, one at a time, to be humans who have hope and potential to succeed, as individuals. As families. Not as part of political parties, or corporate drones, or government goons.



