Hamas-Linked CAIR’s Dawud Walid Calls For Dawah: ‘This May Be A Big Conquest For Islam In America’

Some are already converting. It’s the Current Thing. But when the righteous euphoria wears off, and it will, some will discover the uncomfortable fact that Islam has a death penalty for apostasy. “CAIR Official Dawud Walid: Campus Protests Are An Opportunity For Us To Invite People To Join Islam; In One Encampment, Jewish Protesters Joined …



Read More...