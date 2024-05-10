Hamas-Linked CAIR’s Dawud Walid Calls For Dawah: ‘This May Be A Big Conquest For Islam In America’
May 10, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosSome are already converting. It’s the Current Thing. But when the righteous euphoria wears off, and it will, some will discover the uncomfortable fact that Islam has a death penalty for apostasy. “CAIR Official Dawud Walid: Campus Protests Are An Opportunity For Us To Invite People To Join Islam; In One Encampment, Jewish Protesters Joined …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments