Navy Investigating After Terrifying Incident Appears to Unfold Above USS Ronald Reagan at Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base

May 10, 2024   |   Tags:

A seagoing vessel or aircraft approaching a warship of the U.S. — or any nation, for that matter — must identify itself or face what could be lethal consequences. Conventional […] The post Navy Investigating After Terrifying Incident Appears to Unfold Above USS Ronald Reagan at Japan's Yokosuka Naval Base appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x