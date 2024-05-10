Ohio Postal Worker Hit 100MPH In Mail Van While Racing Mustang

“Is there a reason you’re going over 100?” is something most people thought they'd never heard anyone asking of a United States Postal Service van.

“I didn’t realize I was going that fast," the postal worker replied.

Body camera footage captures a traffic stop in Ohio where a deputy pulled over a U.S. Postal Service mail van for speeding at over 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on April 21 on Route 20, west of Fremont, according to KKTV.

According to the traffic report, the van had no plates, and the driver appeared to be racing a Ford Mustang.

In the body camera video, the deputy states, "Yeah. I mean, that Mustang took off. He caught my attention, and then you blew by him, and I was pacing you at like 105."

Court records identified the driver as 28-year-old Drew Brown, who told officials she worked for the Fremont post office.

The KKTV report noted that Brown waived the case, paid a $50 fine for the traffic violation, and received a verbal warning for racing.

The Post Office commented: “Drew Brown is an employee. It is under investigation and as a matter of policy, we are unable to comment further on a specific individual personnel matter.”

You can watch the bodycam footage of the stop here.