Watch: Hundreds Of Marxist Extremists Storm Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin

All hell is breaking out at Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg on Friday as hundreds of woke Marxist extremists storm the property.

Videos on X show hundreds of people running towards the massive factory.

BREAKING: Far-left extremists just tried storming a Tesla factory near Berlin: pic.twitter.com/yspqWa0afZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 10, 2024

Hunderte Aktivist:innen haben erfolgreich das Werksgelände von Tesla erreicht und feiern das Erreichen ihres Ziels!



Die Produktion steht still. Heute wird kein Auto gebaut.#DisruptTesla pic.twitter.com/P0tWwwjChR — Disrupt (@disrupt__now) May 10, 2024

Im Zuge der Tesla Aktionstage blokieren Aktivist*innen eine Straße mit einem Tripod. Sie fordern alternative Orte des Zusammenkommens für Alle statt dreckiger Autos! 🥳🥳 #stoptesla pic.twitter.com/iEMGRVcBZm — Disrupt (@disrupt__now) May 10, 2024

"Most of those demonstrators do not come from Grünheide if any at all, they are not just against Tesla but against any form of capitalism and that's a pretty ridiculous claim as its the best system to balance capital between poor and rich that exist. Its a wild mixture of people mainly believing in the lies of the media and activated from environmental organisations who amplify an ill designed protest," one X user said.

A few hundred demonstrators, who are against capitalism and do not want vehicles to be produced at all from anyone, were tpday, Friday stopped by the police as they marched towards the Tesla site at 🇩🇪 Giga Berlin.



Activists tried to break into the Tesla factory premises in… pic.twitter.com/Y5z6JWRdmL — Alex (@alex_avoigt) May 10, 2024

In March, the far-left militant/environmental group known as "Vulkangruppe" (Volcano Group) claimed responsibility for sabotaging the power grid near the Tesla factory.

Power was restored to the factory days later.

The West has to have a very serious conversation about shady non-governmental organizations funding chaos across Europe and the US.

From eco-terrorist attacks in Germany to migrant invasions across Europe - and across the Atlantic, migrant invasion on the southern border to BLM protests during Covid to pro-Palestinian demonstrations shutting down critical infrastructure (bridges, highways, and airport terminals) and colleges and universities - this chaos is all funded by Marxist NGOs that all have one goal: kill capitalism and America.