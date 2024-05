What Can Go Wrong When Police Use AI To Write Reports?

May 10, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

After viewing some of the training of police officers in the united States, I am seeing more and more corruption from the Thin Blue Line. However, now there is talk about police reports being written by Artificial Intelligence. What could possibly go wrong? Electronic Frontier Foundation has the story: Axon—the makers of widely-used police body …



Read More...