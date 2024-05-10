Woman Lived in a Grocery Store Sign in Michigan With a Computer and Keurig for a Year

Contractors in Midland, Michigan, recently discovered a 34-year-old woman living inside a Family Fare grocery store sign. The woman, whose name was not disclosed, had been residing in the sign for approximately a year and had access to amenities such as a computer, printer, and coffee maker, according to Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department. Midland, known for being the global headquarters of Dow Inc., is located 130 miles north of Detroit.

The Family Fare store is situated in a retail strip with a sign structure at the top, which is accessible from the roof. The woman was able to use electricity through a power cord plugged into an outlet on the roof, Warren said. It remains unclear how she accessed the roof without a ladder.

“She was homeless,” Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department said Thursday. “It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign.”

The woman is employed but apparently does not make enough money in the current economy to afford housing.

SpartanNash, the parent company of Family Fare, commended the store employees for their compassion and professionalism in handling the situation. The company’s spokesperson, Adrienne Chance, emphasized the need for more safe and affordable housing nationwide.

The woman was cooperative and left the premises without any charges being pursued. The Midland Police Department provided her with information about local services.

Saralyn Temple, the director of Midland’s Open Door, a nonprofit that provides food and shelter assistance, highlighted the need for more housing options for low-income residents in the city, which has a population of 42,000. Despite acknowledging the woman’s resourcefulness, Temple stressed the importance of finding better housing solutions for individuals in similar situations.

